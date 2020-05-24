Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.40 Million

Analysts expect Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) to report sales of $106.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Novocure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.00 million and the highest is $108.66 million. Novocure reported sales of $86.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Novocure will report full-year sales of $437.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $426.70 million to $444.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $547.78 million, with estimates ranging from $480.10 million to $616.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Novocure had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Novocure from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $102.00) on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Novocure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,534,573.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,605,664.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $688,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 75,601 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,777.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,631 shares of company stock worth $9,624,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Novocure by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,555,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,103,000 after buying an additional 1,175,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,536,000. Invus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,681,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Novocure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,179,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,360,000 after purchasing an additional 274,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Novocure in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novocure stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,567. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 733.19 and a beta of 1.59. Novocure has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

