NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,677,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,655. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $139.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average is $112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 140.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

