Nxt Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $11.59 million and $1.05 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nxt has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nxt alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017856 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00013173 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011566 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000181 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.