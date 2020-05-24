Obyte Reaches Market Cap of $13.19 Million (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Obyte has a market capitalization of $13.19 million and approximately $6,936.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for about $17.67 or 0.00196602 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Obyte has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000347 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001042 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000151 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 746,729 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

