Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Posted by on May 24th, 2020

Brokerages expect Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,430.64% and a negative return on equity of 6,659.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 363,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,679,498 shares of company stock worth $8,477,451 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,461,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,777. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.60.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

