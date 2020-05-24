Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OCUL. BidaskClub upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of OCUL stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $7.22. 3,461,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,777. The stock has a market cap of $385.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.60. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 6,659.51% and a negative net margin of 1,430.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 363,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,679,498 shares of company stock valued at $8,477,451. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 114,574 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.