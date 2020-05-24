OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “OFS Credit Company Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments. OFS Credit Company Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “
NASDAQ:OCCI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,566. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $18.60.
About OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
