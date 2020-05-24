OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OFS Credit Company Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments. OFS Credit Company Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

NASDAQ:OCCI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,566. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

