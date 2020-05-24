Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Okta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Okta currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.84.

Okta stock traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,391. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.14 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $192.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.09 and a 200 day moving average of $130.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,087,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $3,996,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,370.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,486 shares of company stock worth $47,993,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Okta by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

