Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $21.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Old Republic International an industry rank of 155 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,295,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,760,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter Mcnitt bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $459,401 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Old Republic International by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $976,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. 1,074,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,086. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.33 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Republic International (ORI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.