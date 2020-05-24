OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

OPRX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.59. 113,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,982. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $169.76 million, a P/E ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 0.21. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $17.24.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

