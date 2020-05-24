Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.5% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,769,000 after buying an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 40,971 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,584,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $52.62. 7,082,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,488,970. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $164.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

