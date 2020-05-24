Origin Sport (ORS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $701,101.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $701,101.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011057 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000849 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000136 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.