Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €37.18 ($43.23).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.25 ($49.13) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Independent Research set a €42.20 ($49.07) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of FRA:OSR traded down €0.38 ($0.44) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €39.12 ($45.49). 55,522 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.26. Osram Licht has a 52-week low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 52-week high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

