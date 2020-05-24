Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OXBDF. ValuEngine downgraded Oxford BioMedica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:OXBDF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. Oxford BioMedica has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

