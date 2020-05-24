ParallelCoin Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 24th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $59,696.15 and $24.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00479939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012557 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000703 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014692 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003180 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

