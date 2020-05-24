Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives $105.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.88. The stock had a trading volume of 576,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,867. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.70. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $103.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,514 shares of company stock worth $1,824,933 over the last three months. 52.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 675.2% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,000 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $35,094,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,822,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,020.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after buying an additional 283,742 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,101.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after buying an additional 229,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

