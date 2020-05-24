Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Perspecta updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.03 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.90-2.03 EPS.

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. Perspecta has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

In other Perspecta news, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $97,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,424 shares of company stock worth $232,378 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRSP. William Blair began coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Perspecta Company Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

