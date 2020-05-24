Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Get Poxel alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Poxel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PXXLF remained flat at $$6.18 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. Poxel has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

Poxel Company Profile

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with a primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Poxel (PXXLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Poxel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poxel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.