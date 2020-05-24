Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

PVG stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 870,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.86 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth $70,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth $92,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 25.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 95.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

