QLC Chain (QLC) Market Cap Reaches $2.52 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $442,997.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.15 or 0.02091208 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00094007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00181930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043439 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000163 BTC.

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Coinnest, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

