Qredit (XQR) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 24th. Qredit has a total market cap of $283,439.47 and $366.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000588 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005276 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000098 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EarnBet (BET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

