Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter. Quarterhill had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

QTRHF stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $169.97 million, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.71. Quarterhill has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QTRHF. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price target on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

