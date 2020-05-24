Quiztok (QTCON) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok token can now be purchased for $0.0549 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00055098 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Quiztok Token Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,337,119 tokens. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

Buying and Selling Quiztok

Quiztok can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

