Ren (REN) Trading Up 16.5% Over Last Week

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Ren token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Huobi Global, Tidex and IDEX. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $86.33 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.03714387 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004014 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011197 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,453,284 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, UEX, Tidex, DDEX, OKEx, Binance, Kyber Network and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

