ROOBEE Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One ROOBEE token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and $1.75 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043190 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.05 or 0.03694482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004046 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00055493 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00030871 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011168 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,755,812 tokens. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.