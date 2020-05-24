Rosenblatt Securities Raises Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $100.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MANH. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.60.

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.09. The stock had a trading volume of 526,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,017. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.25. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $90.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 58.45%. The firm had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,351.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

