Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Earnings Results

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $93.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.45. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.54.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

