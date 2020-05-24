Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to post ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.06). Ryder System reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

R has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra dropped their price target on Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Ryder System stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.10. 468,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,262. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.06. Ryder System has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $60.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Parker acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.21 per share, for a total transaction of $465,125.00. Also, insider John J. Diez acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $123,630.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $941,055 and sold 7,755 shares valued at $259,223. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ryder System by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ryder System by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

