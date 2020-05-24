SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Tops $0.0180

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $499,588.10 and approximately $59.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00814891 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00032903 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00028508 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00203741 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00151434 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002058 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

