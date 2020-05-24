SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.98) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.40). SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 253.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.91 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,740.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,349,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,780,000 after buying an additional 765,852 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SEAS stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. 2,180,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,278. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

