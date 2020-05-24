SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.78 Million

Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) to report sales of $52.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $405.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $602.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $409.14 million to $738.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $922.60 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,740.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,180,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,278. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

