SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.78 Million

Posted by on May 24th, 2020

Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) to report sales of $52.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $405.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $602.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $409.14 million to $738.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $922.60 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,740.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,180,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,278. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.