Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “

Shares of Sharp stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 26,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,726. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sharp has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

