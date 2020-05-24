Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a medical dermatology and aesthetics company. It provides products for inflammatory skin diseases, tissue injury and unwanted light-pigmented hair reduction. The company operates primarily in the United States and Italy. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Westlake Village, United States. “

OTCMKTS SNNAQ remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,852. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

