Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Stock Price

Press coverage about Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) has trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$32.85 during trading hours on Friday. 60 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

