SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) to post sales of $48.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.20 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH posted sales of $47.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will report full-year sales of $191.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.00 million to $191.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $194.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SOHO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

SOHO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. 198,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,333. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $7.69.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

