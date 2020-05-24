SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) to post sales of $48.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.20 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH posted sales of $47.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will report full-year sales of $191.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.00 million to $191.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $194.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH.
SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.93%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.
SOHO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. 198,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,333. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $7.69.
About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.
