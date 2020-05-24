SparksPay (SPK) Price Tops $0.0061

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 26% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 91.6% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. SparksPay has a market cap of $33,628.63 and approximately $35.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000094 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000429 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

