Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $147.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.49. 1,536,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,213. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.11 and a 200 day moving average of $140.68.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,032 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,551,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,150,000 after purchasing an additional 77,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,326,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,670,000 after purchasing an additional 442,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,749,000 after purchasing an additional 128,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,139,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,971,000 after purchasing an additional 333,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.