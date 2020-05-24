SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SThree Plc is engaged in staffing businesses. It provides permanent and contract specialist staff to its client base. The company’s brand comprises Computer Futures, Progressive Recruitment, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Newington International, JP Gray, Hyden and Orgtel. It operates primarily in Australia and Europe. SThree Plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get SThree alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SThree in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of STREF remained flat at $$4.15 during trading hours on Friday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. SThree has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

About SThree

SThree plc provides recruitment services for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics industries. It offers permanent, contract, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions for individuals and projects. The company offers its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Real, Huxley, Global Enterprise Partners, Hyden, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SThree (STREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.