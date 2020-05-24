Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti began coverage on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $187.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

STRA has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Strategic Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Strategic Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.80.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

NASDAQ STRA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.61. 45,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.24. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $108.90 and a 52 week high of $189.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Strategic Education news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $211,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $4,720,933.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,106 shares of company stock valued at $12,788,945 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the first quarter worth $468,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the first quarter worth $656,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 275.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.