SunTrust Banks Boosts MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $17.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target upped by SunTrust Banks from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Shares of MD stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $15.17. 553,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,955. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. MEDNAX has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.88 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 36.30%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

