Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SGRY. ValuEngine downgraded Surgery Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of SGRY stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 395,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $709.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 3.45. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $19.74.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.50 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

