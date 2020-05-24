Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.34 Billion

Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report $3.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.65 billion and the lowest is $3.03 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $14.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.38 billion to $15.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra cut Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.62.

In other news, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $371,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 42,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2,112.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 871,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 118,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 422,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 38,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.85. 4,521,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,800,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

