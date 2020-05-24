Syscoin Hits Market Capitalization of $14.45 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Sistemkoin, Bittylicious and Upbit. Syscoin has a total market cap of $14.45 million and approximately $408,357.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00479180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012773 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000705 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014979 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003363 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 586,810,126 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, Upbit, Poloniex, YoBit, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

