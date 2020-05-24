Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Targa Resources Corp owns general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, engaged in providing midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The Company operates its business through two business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing and NGL Logistics and Marketing. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting natural gas liquids and removing impurities. NGL Logistics and Marketing segment is engaged in gathering and storing; fractionating, storing, and transporting of finished NGLs. Targa also markets the natural gas liquids produced and purchased in selected United States markets. The Company also offers refinery services and wholesale propane marketing operations. Targa Resources Corp is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays cut shares of Targa Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.96.

NYSE TRGP traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $18.04. 3,250,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,400,172. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 81,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

