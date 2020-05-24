Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $125.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.21.

Get Target alerts:

TGT traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,896,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.20. Target has a 1 year low of $76.86 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,095 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,321. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Target by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Target by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.