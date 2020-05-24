TD Securities Trims Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Target Price to $2.50

Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $2.75 to $2.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Geodrill stock remained flat at $$0.99 on Wednesday.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, RC grade control, water borehole, and underground drilling services.

