TD Securities Trims Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Target Price to $2.50

Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $2.75 to $2.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Geodrill stock remained flat at $$0.99 on Wednesday.
Geodrill Company Profile
