Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $341.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

NYSE TNK opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.28. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

