Terracoin (TRC) One Day Volume Tops $359.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $675,783.43 and $359.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,960.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.05 or 0.02533793 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00614812 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012329 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000689 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

