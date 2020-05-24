Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TBPH has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.57.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.38. 270,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,388. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $19.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.