TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

TJX stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.87. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

